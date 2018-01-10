Army exercise held at Jalalpur Jattan: ISPR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Inter Services Public Relations on Wednesday said that a brigade level army exercise held at Jalal Pur Jattan for troops ex Jhelum formation, with the aim to enhance the coordination between different components of the formation during the war.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps visited the exercising troops to see the conduct phase. The commander hailed operational preparedness and professional competence displayed by the participating troops.

Earlier, on December 20, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur to observe winter collective training exercises of the mechanized formation based in the area.

ISPR added that during the visit, he said that while the Army is committed to the war on terror, no complacency can be shown regarding preparations for responding to a conventional threat.

