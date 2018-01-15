Arthur hopeful of better performance in remaining matches against NZ

Monitoring Desk

HAMILTON: Head coach of Pakistan cricket team, Mickey Arthur has said that the green shirts did not perform well in the first three matches against New Zealand but he was hopeful that the team will give better results in the remaining games.

Arthur said this while talking to media persons during a team practice session in Hamilton on Monday. He added that Arthur he was disappointed at how the team’s batting collapsed in the first three ODIs.

There will be a couple of batting changes in the batting orders for the fourth match against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Tuesday, January 16.

Tuesday’s match will start at 6am Pakistan Standard time.

