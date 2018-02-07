Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to contest general elections from two seats

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter of former premier Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari will likely to contest election from two constituencies.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), senior leadership decided to nominate Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari as party candidate from two seats in the next general elections from Lyari and Tando Allahyar respectively.

Aseefa has recently completed her Masters degree from University College London in Global Health and Development and is known for her work as Rotary International Ambassador for Polio.

