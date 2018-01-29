Asfandyar says will resist any undemocratic setup

Wisal Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party President Asfandyar Khan Saturday said the ongoing democratic process was facing a looming threat and if present system was derailed ANP would rise to the occasion and resist it with full strengthen.

Addressing a public gathering here, Asfandayr Wali said rumors regarding technocrat setup were circulating, but any attempt to derail the ongoing democratic process would be resisted.

He said all the institutions should work within their constitutional ambit and fulfill responsibilities in greater interest of masses.

Asfandyar regretted that those busy in cursing the parliament would participate in the next coming election. He said it was astonishing that the PTI chief had claimed that all its members had given resignations to him, but on contrary parliamentarians of PTI were denying the statement. He also criticized the political opponents and said they were prioritizing their own objectives rather serving the masses. Wali also criticized PTI chief over Mardan incident saying where was the performance of KP police who was being projected by provincial government as the best force of the country.

Asfandyar demanded arrest of the culprits of Mardan incident in seven days and also threatened protest if government failed to perform.

