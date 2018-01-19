Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal: Special committee formed to brief Punjab CM

LAHORE (NNI): Punjab government on Friday formed special committee regarding the allegations of corruption levelled against Ashiana Housing Scheme.

The committee will brief Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif on the project and prepare answers to counter the allegations. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Shehbaz Sharif on January 22 to answer the alleged corruption scandal revolving around Ashiana Housing Scheme.

The special committee comprises chief secretary, Planning and Development (P&D) chairman, special finance secretary, and legal experts.

They have already sought details of project agreements and minutes of meetings related to Ashiana Housing Scheme from Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC).

The Punjab CM will be briefed about the project and its whereabouts today.

PLDC officials told that they have conveyed all the documents of the housing scheme to the committee. Shehbaz Sharif himself chaired the meetings, PLDC sources said, adding that the responsibility of the agreements and contracts will be placed on the relevant officials of these departments.