Asma Jahangir’s funeral to be held at Qaddafi Stadium today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Champion Human right activist and prominent lawyer, Asma Jahangir’s funeral will be held today at 3pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Asma Jahangir known to be a fearless voice of the poor and oppressed sections of the society, Asma passed away on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 66.

Jahangir was known for speaking against human rights violations and her courageous stand against dictatorships. She was also a vocal opponent of judicial overreach and would often confront the superior judiciary when it would extend its jurisdiction in her opinion.

Earlier today, Asma’s body was transported to her house in Gulberg from the hospital where it was placed in a morgue.

After Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s letter to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requesting for a state funeral for the noted lawyer, various other dignitaries have also called for a state funeral in remembrance of her services.

