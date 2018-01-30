Asma murder case: CJP expresses dissatisfaction over KP police performance

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Giving his remarks during the hearing of 4-year-old Asma’s rape and murder case, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said he has heard a lot regarding improvement in KPK police, but it lacks capabilities and investigation mechanism.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is relying on Punjab on this issue, the CJP said, adding that the date of forensic report’s availability should be confirmed from laboratory in Lahore.

On January 26, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the incident.

Director General PFSA Dr Mohammad Ashraf Tahir had confirmed that the minor girl was raped before murder. He said that report has also been sent to KP government, adding that he will try to complete DNA test as early as possible.

Asma had gone missing on January 14 in Mardan’s Gujar Garhi area, and her dead body was found from sugarcane fields near her home on January 15 after rape.

More than 200 persons have been interrogated till now, and the minor’s parents have also appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) along with other relatives.

The area is still in the grip of grief, and the locals are not only demanding the authorities to arrest the responsible persons but also to take measures in order to stop wicked activities of such kind in future.

