Asma Rani Case: SC gives authorities one-month time to arrest murderer

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered authorities to arrest Mujahidullah Afridi within a month, the prime accused in Asma Rani murder case.

CJP Saqib Nisar headed, a three-member bench of Supreme Court and during the today’s hearing of the suo motu case of Asma’s murder in Kohat.

KP Deputy Advocate General Abdul Latif Yousufzai informed the court that red warrant was issued against the accused and soon he will be arrested.

During the hearing CJP Saqib Nisar remarked that sympathy for an absconder wouldn’t last long as the suspect would be brought to justice sooner or later and adding that the law allowed no mercy for a person absconding from the courts.

On February 19, Mujahidullah Afridi was placed on Interpol’s most wanted list.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, was allegedly killed by Mujahidullah in Kohat after she had refused his marriage proposal.

Mujahidullah, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aftab Alam fled the country after the murder. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government then approached Interpol to aid in his arrest.

Mujahidullah’s brother Sadiqullah Afridi and two other suspects were also arrested by the police.

