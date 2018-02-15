ATC remands 4 bone-marrow scam accused in police custody

F.P. Report

HAFIZABAD: All four accused involved in the bone-marrow/ fluid/blood extraction scandal were produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala and remanded in the police custody for 11 days.

The accused include Sajid, Muhammad Aslam Hunjra, Irfan and ring leader Nadeem Iqbal.

Meanwhile, a committee formed by Punjab Chief Minister, has started an inquiry. SSP Range Crimes Sheikhupura Altaf Gondal visited Hafizabad and recorded the statements of affected women.

The city police raided a house in Rawat, Rawalpindi, and arrested Wajid, a close relative of Sajid of DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, who had allegedly purchased the reported bone-marrow/ fluid/blood etc.

The police have registered three more cases against the accused under Anti-Terrorist Act and other sections of the PPC.

DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul told the media that a polygraph test of the ring leader and hospital employee Sajid had been conducted and samples of the affected women were being sent to the Punjab Forensic Laboratory Lahore.

