ATC summons Imran Khan in Dharna violence case at 12pm today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan will appear before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) as he was summoned at 12pm today (Tuesday) in terrorism four cases in 2014 sit-in violence.

The ATC summoned the PTI chief after both Imran and his counsel Babar Awan failed to appear in today’s hearing in the four cases filed against Imran Khan including that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the then Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo.

Regarding the Babar Awan, private news channel reported that he did not appear before the court as he was busy in other cases in Supreme Court.

Earlier on December 13, anti-terrorism court (ATC) had extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the four cases. ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand accepted the PTI chief’s request to extend his bail until January 2, 2018 (today).

On December 11, the ATC had dismissed Imran Khan’s request to quash the terror charges and send the case to a lower court. Imran’s legal counsel, Babar Awan, pleaded before ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to remove the terrorism clauses from the charges against his client.

