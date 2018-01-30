ATM Skimming: Two Chinese national get one-year imprisonment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A district court sentenced one year imprisonment to two Chinese nationals and imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on each after they were found guilty in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) skimming.

Both the arrested Chinese citizens were involved in manipulating the ATM machines and taking out money from these machines illegally.

The FIA officials informed the court has also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on each felon.

Earlier this month, a staff of a bank captured two Chinese citizens while skimming ATM data in Saddar area of the metropolis.

Four Chinese nationals were stealing data from the ATM via a laptop when the bank administrators took notice of the situation and took two of them into custody.

