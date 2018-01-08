Australia seals 4-0 Ashes series with an inning win at SCG

Monitoring Desk

SYDNEY: Australia crushed England on the fifth day of Sydney test and complete a 4-0 series win against the opponent on Monday.

Pat Cummins was the main Australian bowler in Sydney with four wickets for 39 and also the leading wicket taker in the series with 23. He was announced man of match.

England finished at 180 for nine off 88.1 overs as Australia won by an innings and 123 runs.

It followed comprehensive losses on the troubled five-Test tour in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. The fourth Test was drawn in Melbourne.

James Anderson, Vice captain of England said after the match that Australian outplayed in every department of the game throughout the series and we were unable to counter in right manner.

The Australians took a grip on the final Test with a massive 303-run innings lead and then reduced the battle-weary tourists to 93 for four at the close on the fourth day.

All five Tests went into the fifth day.

