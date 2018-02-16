Axact degree scandal: IHC removes judge for receiving bribe to acquit Shoaib Sheikh

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court dismissed an additional district and sessions judge from service for receiving Rs5 million for acquitting Shoaib Sheikh in Axact fake degree scandal case.

Registrar IHC, Raja Jawad Hassan Abbas on Thursday issued the notification of Pervaiz-ul-Qadir Memon’s removal as additional district and sessions judge.

The hearing over the fake degree case was held on October 31, 2016, in which bail was granted to Sheikh, chief executive officer of Axact.

The fake degree scandal case appeared to the forefront in May 2016 when The New York Times published an article, claiming Axact sold fake degrees online through hundreds of fictitious schools.

Earlier on February 9, the apex court, hearing the suo motu notice of the Axact scandal, had ordered the Islamabad and Sindh high courts to wrap up the appeals against the suspects’ acquittal within weeks.

On Tuesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also pleaded before the IHC against the trial court’s order acquitting all the accused in Axact fake degree case.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mahmood pleaded the bench to nullify the suspect’s acquittal, noting that the additional district and sessions court judge had accepted receiving a bribe for exonerating the accused.

The hearing was then adjourned until Feb 22 after the court sought a response on the current status of the judge.

Advertisements