‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ set to hit Chinese cinema on March 2

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Eros International has confirmed that Salman Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ is all set to release on 8,000 plus cinema in China.

The Bollywood hit movie will release on March 2 during the Chinese Lantern Festival and it will be first movie of Salman to be release in China.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan, and the main stars are Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015 across 4,200 screens in India and over 700 screens in the international market.

