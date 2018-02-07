Bakhtawar serves legal notice to Abida Hussain for false allegations

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has send a legal notice of Rs one billion to Syeda Abida Husain for leveling baseless allegations against her mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari claimed that Abida Husain has leveled baseless allegations in her book against Benazir Bhutto.

The legal notice was also served publisher and printer of the book and other for leveling false allegations against Benazir Bhutto.

