Balkh political issue to be solved within the limits of constitution says Ghani

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan President Asharf Ghani has said that political issue of Balkh will be solved within the limits of constitution of the country.

President Ghani said this while talking to elders and residents of northern Balkh province in presidential palace. He added that the Balkh political issue has been taken as per the constitution of Afghanistan

Ghani promised to strengthen the democratic system by implementing the rule of law and justice and adding that no one has the right to stand against the national interests of the country.

“All the decisions would be taken according to the democratic values and approaches”, Ghani added.

Presidential palace announced more than a month ago that President Ghani has approved the resignation of the Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor.

However, he says the government has approved his resignation as negotiations were underway insisting that none of the conditions and demands of the party have been met.

