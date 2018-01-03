Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti submits resignation

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Provincial Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti has submitted his resignation to Governor Balochistan.

Bugti confirmed that he has submitted resignation from his post and rejected the media reports of getting dismissed from the cabinet.

While rejecting the media report in a tweet, he said that he submitted resignation to Governor Balochistan on Tuesday afternoon.

However, he did not revealed the reasons behind his resignation and sources close to him claimed that it seems that he took the decision due to certain inevitable issues.

Shortly afterwards, Balochistan Minister of Fisheries Mir Chakar Dhomki resigned and sent his resignation to Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

The development in the political landscape came after 14 provincial lawmakers decided to take measure against Zehri.

