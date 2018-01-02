Balochistan lawmakers submit no-confidence motion against CM Zehri

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Members of Balochistan Assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday to speaker of assembly.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza which was signed by a 14 lawmakers of Balochistan.

In the motion, the provincial lawmakers mentioned that the resolution is being moved as per “Article 136 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for a vote of no confidence against the Chief Minister, Government of Balochistan.”

Advertisements