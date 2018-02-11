Barricades will be removed before deadline, assures Punjab law minister

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah assured to remove all the barricades pointed out by the Supreme Court today.

Addressing the media outside the court’s Lahore Registry after the chief justice ordered the removal of barricades, Sanaullah said the government will complete the task before the deadline.

He explained that a suicide bombing attempt was averted due to the barriers outside Shehbaz’s Model Town office.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the authorities to remove barricades outside Nawaz’s Jati Umra residence, Shehbaz’s Model Town residence and office, Governor House, Aiwan-e-Iqbal, the residence and seminary — Jamia Al Qadsia — of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, residence of late Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Station, passport office and other sites.

The court also ordered the home department to assure the court that the barricades will be removed by midnight tonight

Talking to the media, Sanaullah said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respects the courts and any perception to the contrary is wrong.

When asked to respond to the chief justice’s comment today that Shehbaz should be made the prime minister, Sanaullah said if the PML-N wins the next general elections, the next premier will be made on the wishes of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, not the chief justice.

However, later, the Supreme Court spokesperson denied that the chief justice had expressed his desire for Shehbaz to be the next prime minister.

‘Provision of justice also important’

Talking to the media outside the court before the hearing commenced, Sanaullah said the provision of justice is as important as provision of clean water, adding that the government will make sure to follow the apex court’s directions on this issue.

“It is most important for people to have access to basic justice in my opinion,” he added.

Responding to a question, Sanaullah said “there are some elements misusing the court’s remarks for their own cause,” adding that remarks which can be used by someone’s opponent for their own benefit should not be made in court proceedings.

