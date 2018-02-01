Bilawal Bhutto criticize increase in petrol prices

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, criticized the federal government decision of increasing the price of petroleum products and demanded to take back the decision in the better interest of the masses.

This he said while issuing a statement on Thursday. Bilawal PML-N government dropped the petrol bomb on people as revenge and adding that PPP will support the economic murder of the country poor people and the party will raise voice against the injustice towards PML-N attack.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the government revised prices of petroleum products increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.98 per litre. The revised price of petrol would be Rs84.91 per litre.

The price of diesel has been increased by Rs5.92, while the price of light diesel has also been increased by Rs5.93. Diesel will now be retailed at Rs95.83 per litre while light diesel will be sold for Rs64.30 per litre.

On the other hand, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for finance, revenue, and economic affairs Miftah Ismail shared that the prices of petrol were hiked due to increase in petrol prices in international market.

