Bilawal flays Nawaz alleged inaction in Balochsitan’s political turmoil

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif working against the institutions and he does not want that the government complete its tenure.

Bilawal said this while sharing his views on twitter. Bilawal said that Nawaz has no concern for the country and even for his own party CM in Balochistan as the no confidence motion is tabled against him and still the federal government is sleeping and praising the Nawaz un-understandable achievements which no one seeing.

He added that not a single federal minister contacted the CM Balochsitan and didn’t bother to visit the province and try to control the political turmoil in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that a no-confidence motion against Zehri was submitted on January 2 by lawmakers Syed Agha Raza and Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, containing the signatures of 14 MPAs.

