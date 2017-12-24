Bilawal would be next PM, says Ch. Pervez Ashraf

ISLAMABAD (Online): Senior Vice President of Pakistan People’s Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf said that PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with death anniversary of former PM Benazir Bhutto.

“Party workers would observe the anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto with pledge that sacrifices of Bhutto family for Pakistan and democracy would never go waste”, he added.

Giving the details of death anniversary program, he said that on Dec 27 Quran Khawani would be held for Benazir Bhutto and other martyrs and their services for Pakistan would be highlighted.

He said that only it the PPP who could bring the country out of crises while the existing rulers have misused the state resources.

Advertisements