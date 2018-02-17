Bilawal o warns stiff resistance against privatization of PIA, PSM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to shelve attempts to privatize Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel or get ready to face stiff resistance by tooth and nail from his Party both inside and outside the Parliament.

While presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP), Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved privatization plan for both PIA and Pakistan Steel, which have been deliberately devastated, financially and administratively, during last four and half years misrule of PML-N.

PPP Chairman said that common man, as well as experts, have been taken aback by the decision of a man who himself was Chairman of PIA before he launched his own profit-making private airline, whose profit shoot up rapidly.

Likewise, Nawaz Sharif whose family leads the cartel of private steel industry in the country dragged the largest state industrial unit Pakistan Steel to a point of operational death. “Both Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are conspiring to sell PIA and Pakistan Steel most probably to their hidden partners,” adding that they are selling national assets with one hand and purchasing by other.

PPP Chairman warned PML-N government to stop personalization in the name of privatization and called upon the masses, especially the trade unions to join PPP struggle against the economic terror being imposed on the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also directed the Parliamentary party to raise voice against the fraudulent privatization of PIA and Pakistan Steel in the Parliament as well as on all other available forums.

