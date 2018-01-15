Bilawal stresses awareness to combat child abuse

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Laying emphasis on creating awareness about preventive measures to combat child abuse, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday urged all political parties to be on the same page for protection of the vulnerable segments of society.

Addressing a press conference alongside famed social activist and singer Shehzad Roy, Bilawal attached importance to awareness to fight the menace of child abuse.

“Punishment to culprits is imperative but it could not ensure protection to the minors,” he said while comparing the higher number of child abuse cases in far developed countries with specific laws and punishment pertaining to the crime.

Adding weight to his assertion, he said the child abuse cases are reported in Saudi Arabia and Iran too, despite a fact the criminals in both countries are hanged publicly. “We cannot fight child abuse if our children don’t know how to protect themselves,” he underlined.

The PPP chairperson said the children must know themselves how to take preventive measure for their protection. Coming on curriculum, Bilawal said Sindh government is making all-out efforts to enhance life skills-based education in the province.

Deploring Kasur incident, he reiterated the awareness among children is necessary to defend themselves. He said the horrific incident made people to speak about child abuse.

