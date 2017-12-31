BOP, Nestlé sing MoU to productivity of dairy farmers

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Nestlé Pakistan have signed a MoU enabling the two partners to collaborate on improving the productivity of Pakistani dairy farmers by way of providing them with financial assistance.

With this arrangement, the BOP shall provide financing to Nestlé dairy farmers for the purchase of animals, dairy machinery and equipment, farm infrastructure and to meet their working capital needs at the most competitive rates with ease.

With a network of over 500 branches, the BOP has achieved its objective of financial inclusion through its presence in the country’s remotest areas through smart branches.

The newly opened smart branches are connected online and offer state-of-the-art modern banking services.

The commitment of the BOP towards the promotion of the agricultural sector (particularly the dairy industry), is endorsed by entering into this partnership with Nestlé Pakistan – a leader in the country’s dairy sector – and will hopefully go a long way in providing synergy to this sector.

Advertisements