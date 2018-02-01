Breakthrough expected in Asma rape and murder case: KP DIG

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police claimed on Thursday that a breakthrough was expected in the Asma rape and murder case.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police received the DNA test report that was sent from the Punjab Forensic Laboratory. “We will soon announce a breakthrough in the case of Asma,” he said.

DIG Alam Khan Shinwari said that DNA samples of 243 suspects had been sent to the laboratory for tests.

Asma was found dumped in a sugarcane field near her house in Mardan on January 14 after she went missing on an earlier day while she was playing outside her house located in Gujjar Garhi area of Mardan.

Earlier, family of the little girl, local authorities and doctors had voiced suspicion that she was subjected to sexual assault before she was strangulated to death.

Confirming the rape assault on the toddler, Director General PFSA Dr Mohammad Ashraf Tahir had said DNA tests were carried out on samples garnered from the crime scene that shows she was raped.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Salahuddin Mehsud earlier said the police are waiting for the forensic report.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo motu notice of sexual assault and murder of the girl.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar summoned a probe report on Asma case from chief of provincial police within 24 hours.

Advertisements