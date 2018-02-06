Britain calls for Pakistan, Afghanistan to resume cooperation

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan and Britain agreed to strengthen cooperation to ensure lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region

This was agreed at a meeting on Tuesday between National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua, and British Prime Minister’s Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan Mr. Gareth Bayley accompanied by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr. Thomas Drew.

They discussed matters pertaining to regional peace, security and stability with reference to evolving political and security situation in Afghanistan.

The two sides also agreed that both Pakistan and Afghanistan should resume engagements at all levels including government, diplomatic, military, intelligence and people to people and form a cooperative framework.

Mr. Janjua said Afghan government can play a major role in bringing peace in their country, although collectively they have to find a better future.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security, and said that they have always supported all peace initiatives for Afghanistan.

He explained the complexities of the perpetual conflict and highlighted the role played and contributions made by Pakistan to fight the menace of terrorism.

He said peace in Afghanistan is vital for peace in Pakistan and we are sincere and committed to Afghanistan and its people.

“Peace in Afghanistan is peace in Pakistan. We are sincere and committed to Afghanistan and its people. For sustainable peace in the region, peace in Afghanistan is a prerequisite,” he added.

The British envoy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and highlighted British government’s role for a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

Mr Janjua admired the efforts of UK for investing in peace in Afghanistan and said that UK had always played a positive role for peace and stability of Afghanistan and the region.

Advertisements