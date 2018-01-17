Bullet riddles body of Afghan citizen recovered

Ahmad Nabi

LANDI KOTAL: A body of Afghan national who was shot and dead by unknown armed persons was found here in Landi Kotal Bazaar on Tuesday. The political administration official told that dead body of an Afghan citizen, Noor Agha son of Momin Khan was found in one of streets of the bazaar that was thrown by undisclosed persons after killed him somewhere else.

The administration officials rushed to the spot, took the body into legal custody and shifted it to Landi Kotal hospital for medico-legal formalities, the official told and adding 20 persons were apprehended and shifted to lock up for investigation, The deceased Afghani was daily wager and presently residing in Khuga Khel area of Landi Kotal. Till filing the report cause of the murder could not be ascertained.

