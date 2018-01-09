Bus set on fire by students after three class fellows injured in Jaranwala

F.P. Report

JARANWALA: a group of angry students set on fire the bus of a private company after it ran over and injured three of their class fellows in Jaranwala on Tuesday.

Police told private news channel that rescue officials have doused the fire.

The bus hit the student while they were crossing the road in which three students were injured and were shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the bus managed to flee after the accident.

In a similar case in September in Faisalabad, school students turned into a violent mob after a public bus ran over and killed their classmate in a traffic accident on Sargodha Road.

