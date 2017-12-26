Cabinet approves formation of implementation committee for FATA reforms

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved formation of a high-level national implementation committee for FATA reforms, read a press statement issued by the PM Office.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the cabinet meeting, which approved formation of the committee.

“The meeting granted ex-post facto approval to the formation of National Implementation Committee on FATA Reforms. Minister for Defence and Corp Commander 11 Corp have been included in the high-level implementation committee,” read the statement.

Sources informed Geo News that governor and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be part of the committee, according to the notification.

The Hajj Policy and Plan, 2018, was also presented before the cabinet during Tuesday’s meeting.

While deciding not to increase Hajj dues this year under the Government Hajj Scheme, the meeting approved the policy with certain amendments.

The statement said the minister for religious affairs would hold a press briefing to highlight salient features of the Hajj Policy 2018, without specifying a date.

The cabinet accorded permission to sign the revised Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the Ministry of Employment and Labour of the Republic of Korea, on sending and receiving of workers under the Employment Permit System.

The meeting approved amendment in the Schedule of FIA Act, 1974, pertaining to blasphemy and pornography.

The amendment aims at bringing the offences of blasphemy and pornography within the ambit of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Rear Admiral Zaka-ur-Rehman, SI(M), as director general of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).