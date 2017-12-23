We can displease wife, not the voters: Khurshid Shah

F.P. Report

LARKANA: Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Khurshid Shah has said “we can displease wife but not the voters because politicians get life line from voters.

“We can displease wife but not voters because only people give life line to politicians”, he said this while talking to the journalists after university convocation here Saturday.

He held that what is going on in national politics is not good. The sitting government is pursuing policy of confrontation with the institutions. War with the institutions will be harmful for the country, he added. Criticising Imran Khan he said “ me and Imran Khan are age fellows. He should save KP government first and later he should talk of Sindh.

He went on to say that clean drinking water is not available to people of Punjab. Water in Lahore is not fit for drinking purpose, he added. 50 percent people are living life of poverty in the country, he remarked.

Responding to a question he said doctors are not available for the patients in most of the hospitals in Pakistan. No doctor is ready to perform duty in rural areas, he added.

Reacting to Donald Trump recent statement he said US president has come forward to put the global peace at stake. Trump endeavour is this that the world peace is undermined, he added.

Advertisements