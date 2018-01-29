Canadian citizen arrested for carrying illicit drugs at Islamabad airport

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs officials arrested a Canadian citizen and foiled a smuggling bid at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Monday.

The arrested Canadian smuggler is identified as Brain and he was arrested by official after heroin and Crystal methamphetamine, more popularly known ‘Ice and Glass’, were recovered from his shoes. He was attempting to smuggle the drugs to Sharjah, UAE.

The officials claimed the recovered drugs contraband has been estimated at Rs15 million worth and adding that a case has been registered against the arrested Canadian citizen.

Earlier this month, the customs officials also arrested a 21-year-old Czech model at Lahore airport for allegedly smuggling nine kilograms of heroin.

