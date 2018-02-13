Certain party members playing in someone else’s hands: Sattar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Farooq Sattar has said that some members of the party are creating rift on the wishes of some hidden forces.

This he said while talking to private news channel. Sattar said that the party members are playing into someone else’s hands and adding that the current infighting in party pointing towards minus two formula.

MQM-P chief said that people with great difficulty accepted the ‘minus one’ formula after August 22 and now they will not accept it.

He also claimed that some party members are wishing to bring former president Pervez Musharraf as the party chief.

Sattar added that he is not the only person who is supporting Kamran Tessori for the senate.

Sattar, indirectly sending a message to party member Barrister Farogh Naseem, asked him to stop giving recommendations to party members.

I will remain the party’s convener and 25 MPAs are from the party stand alongside me, Sattar claimed.

He reiterated that he was not summoned to party sessions.

