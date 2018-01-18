Chasing one person by state institutions not justice: ANP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: President of ANP and veteran politician Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that Nawaz Sharif is not angel but it’s also not fair and unjust that all state institutions chased only one person (Nawaz Sharif) and it’s simply settling personal scores with him.

He said this while addressing a reception in Jeddah Saudi Arabia arranged in his honor by ANP Jeddah Chapter and address to the death anniversaries of Baacha Khan and Khan Abdul Wali Khan.

The ANP Chief reprimanded the politicians blowing out of proportion propaganda against the former Prime Minister putting at stake the democracy in the country.

The anti democratic forces bound to fail in their nefarious designs and added that government should complete its mandate period.

General elections should be held on time in the country, he said adding, the democratic process should not be hampered come what may.

Imran Khan by introducing dancing and music in political rallies has in fact made politics a non serious matter, he added. The KP government led by PTI is massively involved in corrupt practices while the PTI Chief trumpeting successes against menace of corruption at every forum.

Imran khan does not know about politics and daily came with a new story without any head and tail, he said, adding what changes IK wanted to bring in the country, as still the people wondered about it. PTI Government in KP took record loans to run affairs of their government which has no precedence in the post.

Advertisements