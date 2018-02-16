Chief of Peace committee killed in Bajaur IED blast

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief of a local peace committee and prominent tribal elder was killed in an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) explosion on Friday morning in area of Bajaur Agency.

Political administration of Bajaur Agency confirmed that the tribal elder identified as Malik Abdul Rahman was on his way to Khar and at Gatt Agra village his car hit the IED and it blasted, in a result, the vehicle smashed into pieces whereas Malik Abdul Rahman was killed on the spot.

No one claimed responsibility so far for the killing of Malik Abdul Rahman but the official termed it an act of terror.

