China dismisses rumors of military base in Gwadar  

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang has rejected the rumors that China is planning to establish a military base in Gwadar and termed it unnecessary discussions.

While briefing the media Kang told that the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is very vital part of one belt and one road initiative.

He added that China and Pakistan initiated to build the CPEC as it is in the better interest of both the countries and for the region and adding that the World needs to stop making guesses regarding the mega project.

Earlier in July, 2017 Beijing dismissed an annual US Defense Department report as ‘irresponsible’ that predicted China would expand its global military presence, building overseas bases in countries including Pakistan.

Advertisements