Chinese national gunned down in targeted attack in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: One Chinese national was shot dead and another wounded in a targeted attack at Zamazama locality of the Karachi here on Monday evening. One passerby also injured in the attack, which DIG South Azad Khan says, seems to be targeted one.

Assailants riding in a while car opened fire on the Chinese nationals as a result of which one Chen Zu died whereas Ye Fan, another Chinese national and a passerby wounded, SP Clifton Tauqeer Naeem told The Frontier Post.

“I have Visited Jinnah Hospital to ensure the medical treatment of injured in firing incident in defence area. I also have given instructions to arrest the culprits involved in killing of a Chinese national,” said home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal.

“It’s initial stage and commenting at this stage is not right thing. “There were no particular security threats to the Chinese nationals. They were provided security but they didn’t avail,” said Siyal, while talking to media at Jinnah Hospital.

Talking to The Frontier Post, Dr Semi Jamali, head of the emergency service at Jinnah Hospital told that Chen Zu was brought dead to the hospital. “His dead body has been shifted to mortuary for medico-legal examination,” she told, adding that Zu had one shot in head besides several other wounds on body.

Initially, station house officer (SHO) Clifton had said that the Chinese citizen, an employee at a shipping firm in Karachi, was alone in his car at the time of the attack. It later emerged that there were two Chinese nationals in the car when the suspects opened fire; however, one had managed to escape the crime scene. He has not yet been found.

According to police, the victim was shot in the head when the suspects opened fire at him. A 30-year-old passer-by was also shot in the leg.

“It appears to be a targeted incident,” police said. Nine bullet casings were recovered from the site of the attack.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident and ordered deputy inspector general south to start an inquiry into the matter.

“All measures should be taken to ensure that the suspects are arrested,” the minister said.

