Chitrali to resist if ECP decreases PA seat from Chitral

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami leader and former Member National Assembly (MNA) from Chitral, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, clearly said that they would strongly resist the decision if Election Commission of Pakistan takes step to decrease one provincial assembly seat from Chitral district.

In the light of census report issued by federal government, the population of Chitral district has been shown as 04 lakhs which is relatively meager population as compared to the settled areas, said Abdul Akbar Chitrali while speaking at a hurriedly called news conference on Saturday at Peshawar press club.

Former MNA categorically said they would initiate mass movement against the ECP if it decreases a provincial assembly seat from Chitral district and it would be termed as injustice with people of the area. In order to get the confidence of other leaders affiliated with various political parties in Chitral, he stated they would interact them for joining hands with us.

He maintained that the election commission of Pakistan has adopted legislation wherein minimal criteria for any Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) has been set as 390,000 population while the same criteria if applied on Chitral population, only a single MPA could meet criteria.

Maulana Chitrali said that the recent legislation of election commission of Pakistan is explicitly disregarding the geographical reality of Chitral. About Chitral district, he said it is the largest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in terms of area and its geographical vastness demand additional seats instead of decreasing seats.

Evolving future line of action, he announced that he would knock the door of high court and supreme court for this purpose to get justice for the people of Chitral district.

He clarified that the decision if takes place would strongly be resisted by people of the district.

Advertisements