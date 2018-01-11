Citizens kill suspected robber in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Residents of Karachi caught the suspected robbers and killed one of them in Gulbahar area early Thursday morning.

SSP Irfan Baloch told news channel that two robbers on motorcycle crashed into a wall while they were trying to escape after the robbery and the residents encircled them started beating them in which one on the robber died and other was injured and handed over to police.

Similarly, In Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi, during a robbery attempt, residents managed to catch a robbery suspect, who was beaten and later he was handed over to the police. However his accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

In a similar incident earlier this month, two robbers were caught during an armed robbery in Saddar area. Residents, after getting hold of one of the robbers, gave him a beating following which he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while the other died in a shoot-out.

Advertisements