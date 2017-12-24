Citizens urged to switch off gas heaters before sleeping

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Medical experts on Thursday warned citizens to switch off gas heaters before going to bed to avoid risks of fire and casualties, as heater use increases during cold season.

A report aired by a private news channel said that before going to bed, people should ensure that room heaters are properly switched off and the gas supply is closed at the source to avoid leakages.

As majority of the people used gas heaters in airtight rooms during the winter season which resulted in gas poisoning and might lead to death due to the absence of adequate fresh oxygen intake.

A medical expert Dr Akram Durrani said that people should avoid excessive use of heaters or hot air blowers to save themselves from hazardous affects of various diseases and allergies.

Expert said the dryness appearance may be enhanced by using heaters and blowers and it could sometimes lead to eyes and skin irritations.

In case of eyes it may then lead to conjunctivitis while the skin can become itchy and then develop an allergy, Dr added.

While keeping heaters off may not be possible in the wake of severe cold conditions, he advised that a mug of water can be kept near the heater so that the temperature level of the room is maintained.

Health expert Aysha Musadiq said people have started using gas heaters particularly at night to keep rooms warm oblivious to its hazards for human health.

Very few among them are aware of precautionary measures and majority do not bother even if they are aware of these precautions she said.

Senior Physician Ahmad Javed said that an individual is rendered completely helpless without feeling the harm thus becoming unconscious during sleep and ultimately die.

“If the level of carbon monoxide in a room goes above the ‘safe levels’, people with heart disease may get chest pain or angina,” he said adding smokers with heart disease are particularly at risk. “Young children and the elderly may also be affected,” he added.

He said exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. “Its symptoms include tiredness, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, nausea, muscle weakness, confusion while exposure to extremely high levels of carbon monoxide can result in death”, he added.

Health experts believe that number of death and complications can be avoided by making public aware of the preventive measures.

Be careful about using gas heater especially if anyone has heart disease asthma or is elderly they concluded.

