Civil society members contact SC against SHC decision in Shahzeb murder case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Civil society activists on Tuesday filed a petition in Supreme Court against a Sindh High Court (SHC) decision in Shahzeb murder case which paves way for the release of convicted Sharukh Jatoi and other criminals.

The civil society members including Muhammad Jibran Nasir, Jamshed Raza Mahmood, Afiya Shehrbano Zia, Naeem Sadiq, Nazim Fida Hussain Haji, Zulfiqar Shah, Aquila Ismail, Fahim Zaman Khan, and Naziha Syed Ali have filed a criminal petition in the Supreme Court Karachi registry and challenged the SHC’s decision on November 28 which stated that the murder case does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The civil society members filed a petition and stated that they have the legal rights to approach Supreme Court as they are citizens of Karachi and reside in the same locality – Defence Housing Authority, where Shahzeb was murdered by Shahrukh Jatoi and his companions.

They stated that the incident created fear and panic among residents of the area, which the members say they consider as enough grounds to file the case as a public interest appeal on behalf of the people of Karachi.

On December 23, Shahrukh Jatoi, the son of an influential feudal, and other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case were released from custody on bail after Shahzeb’s father submitted an affidavit in support of the defendant’s bail application.

Advertisements