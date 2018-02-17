CJ stops Sindh Govt from taking action against footpath school

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Justice has said that he is fighter and will continue to fight for justice.

He passed these remarks while hearing a case pertaining to a footpath school under a flyover in Clifton area of the city. The Sindh Government had decided to close down the school after which the principal of school protested on social media.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the case topped action against a footpath school in Clifton area until alternate space is provided for its relocation.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the suo motu notice at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on the Sindh government’s alleged move to shut the school down.

During the hearing, the CJP observed that the Sindh Education Department should not nag the concerned administration for closure of the school. Instead, he stated, the school should be provided with all the necessary facilities.

The school in question, situated under Bahria Icon Tower flyover in Clifton area of Karachi, reportedly received threats for closure by the Sindh government.

In January this year, Syeda Anfas Ali Shah Zaidi, who has been running the footpath school for three years, said the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) Managing Director Naheed Durrani asked them to close down the school at the earliest.

