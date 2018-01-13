CJ visits Mazar-e-Quaid without security, protocol, blockade of roads

Naimat Khan



KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken the initiative to launch the drastically needed and long awaited Judicial Reforms. His lordship started the mission on Saturday by visiting the Mazar-e-Quaid where he offered Fatiha and prayed for the success, tranquility and stability of Pakistan, registrar Supreme Court says.

“His lordship pledged to take the judicial reforms to fruition expeditiously so that the general public begins to reap the benefits of this initiative as soon as possible,” a handout issued here on Saturday said.

The Supreme Court handout further reads; “Following in the footsteps of Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, father of nation, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan attended Mazar-e-Quaid without any protocol or security detail. No traffic was interrupted and no roads were blocked, thus setting a worthy example”.

Later hearing different cases in Supreme Court’s Karachi registry, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that roads should not be blocked for VVIPs. The movement of VIPs should be managed in a way to not disturb the general public.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Saturday ordered laboratory tests of all brands of packaged milk available in the market.

Hearing a suo motu case pertaining to sale of substandard packaged milk at the Karachi Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar directed the relevant authorities to conduct laboratory tests of all brands of packaged milk products available in the city’s markets.

The CJP expressed annoyance at the concerned authorities’ failure to submit complete details to the court regarding use of injections in cows.

In his remarks to a representative of dairy farmers, Justice Nisar stated that the injections administered to cows are resulting in breast cancer and other hormonal problems in women.

The Chief Justice demanded to know in which districts injections are being administered to cows to increase their milk production, and summoned a report on use and confiscation of the injections, by 11 pm tonight.

Earlier, The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the formation of an inspection team which will monitor private medical colleges and hospitals in Sindh.

The decision to set up the five-member inspection team was taken during a hearing of suo motu cases regarding the state of public hospitals and admission issues in private medical colleges in Sindh.

The CJP remarked that the court is reviewing the admissions process in private medical colleges and that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will not register any more medical colleges.

He further stated that forms are being sent to private medical colleges which they are required to fill and submit back to the court.

The Chief Justice also summoned affidavits from medical superintendents of public hospitals.

Whichever medical college, hospital fails to meet the standard requirements will be held responsible, the CJP observed.

During the hearing of a case related to the Pakistan Medical and Dental case on Friday, the chief justice remarked that the Supreme Court did not want to close down all medical colleges, adding that they were only against those with poor standards.

The chief justice also summoned the records of all medical colleges and universities in Punjab.

