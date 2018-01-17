CJCSC highlights Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts at NATO Military Committee

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joints Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat highlighted the efforts and achievements of Pakistan Armed Forces in counter terrorism domain at Chiefs of Staff session of NATO Military Committee in Brussels.

According to ISPR, the CJCSC attended Chiefs of Staff session of NATO Military Committee attended by representatives of 66 NATO and partner nations. The committee discussed peace and security matters.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also informed the participants about Pakistan Army’s efforts towards regional peace by special security measures along Pak-Afghan border including raising of additional FC forces and fencing.

On sidelines of the meeting, the CJCSC also met with General Kostarakos, Chairman European Union Military Committee and military representatives from Australia, Turkey, Jordan, Canada and Germany.

