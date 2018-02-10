CJP directs ATC to decide Zainab case within 7 days

–Disposes of suo moto notice of Zainab murder case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday directed the special Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing the Zainab murder case, to give its verdict, in seven days.

Hearing was held at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry Saturday.

Inspector General Punjab Police Arif Nawaz Khan apprised the three member bench that challan of accused Imran Ali has been submitted in the anti-terrorism court.

The Chief Justice said if anyone has a complaint regarding the Zainab murder case, he can submit his application in the court.

Later, while hearing provision of clean water case the bench also expressed displeasure for not providing clean water in the provincial capital Lahore.

The court asked Punjab Chief Secretary to inform the bench that when the Punjab Chief Minister will appear before the court Lahore.

Earlier on Friday, a special cell has been formed at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail for the trial of murderer Imran Ali.

Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Ihtesham Qadir had submitted a report over the case, revealing that the suspect was also involved in rape of eight other minor girls. He said that the next hearing will be conducted in the jail due to security concerns.

It is to be mentioned here that Zainab was assaulted and her body thrown in a garbage dump in the city of Kasur early this month.

The guardians complained upon return that late Zainab had gone missing at least five days ago and the police did not cooperate with the relatives, who were looking for the missing minor.

Zainab had marks of torture on nose, neck, and other parts of the body – according to the autopsy. The samples collected from her clothes and body were sent to forensic laboratory.

Two people were killed in Kasur the day after Zainab’s body was recovered when police fired at hundreds of angry protesters, who said negligence on the part of the authorities was behind the repeated killings.

