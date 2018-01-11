CJP Saqib Nisar takes notice of sale of substandard milk

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the substandard sale of packaged milk and he will hold a public hearing on the case on Saturday at its Karachi Registry.

The Supreme Court registrar issued a notification in this regard on Thursday. CJP Saqib Nisar is already hearing the matter of unsafe milk selling in Punjab as he took suo moto notice in the better interest of the masses.

Earlier on January 6, CJP Nisar had remarked that the old and young alike are forced to consume cancer-infested milk and adding that formalin, a food preservative, is present inside all packaged milk.

During the hearing, the bench, which includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, banned across the country the use of injections in cows to increase their milk production capacity.

