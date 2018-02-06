CJP summons Fawad Chaudhry to SC in Asma Rani murder case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mina Saqib Nisar has summoned the spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Fawad Chaudhary to witness the Asma Rani murder case proceedings.

While hearing the case on Tuesday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that Fawad Chaudhry continuously criticizing other people and claiming that the Khyber Pukhtunkhawa has an exemplary police force.

CJP ordered to summon Fawad Chaudhry to court so that he witnesses how exemplary the KP police are.

During the last hearing, CJP had shown great dissatisfaction at how the case was being handled by the KP police and remarked that we always heard that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has become a lot better than what are doing in the medical student murder case.

Asma Rani, a third year student was murdered by allegedly Mujahid Afridi, nephew of the PTI district president after she refused a marriage proposal. She was shot three times on January 28, where she identified Mujahid and Sadiqullah as her assailants before succumbing to her injuries on January 29.

After the murder Mujahid Afridi had escaped to Saudi Arabia and police arrested Sadiqullah.

A third suspect in the case, Shahzeb, was arrested by the police on Saturday and was sent on a 14-day judicial remand by a judicial magistrate on Feb 4.

