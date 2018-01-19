CJP takes notice of Naqeebullah murder in alleged police encounter

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo moto notice of the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud during an encounter in Karachi.

The Chief Justice has directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a report within seven days.

Naqeebullah’s killing has sparked a social media outcry, as his family members reject claims by authorities that he was a member of the Tehreek-e-Taliban, saying he was an innocent aspiring male model.

Police allegedly fatally shot Naqeebullah Mehsud, 27, during a raid on what they described as a “terrorist hideout” in eastern Karachi last week.

Earlier today, A high-level committee, headed by Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi grilled Rao regarding the murder.

Formed on directives by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the committee comprises DIG East Sultan Khawaja and DIG South Azad Khan and is mandated to investigate murder of 27-year Naqeebullah.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal also took notice of the death following reports that the 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan was innocent and allegedly killed in a “staged encounter”.

Naqeebullah was allegedly among the four suspects killed in an ‘encounter’ with a police team headed by Rao Anwar on outskirts of Karachi.

Social media burst into an outcry against the killing of Naqeeb in the staged encounter. A protest was also staged outside Karachi Press Club to condemn the killing, calling for justice for the victim’s family.

Earlier today, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar appeared before the inquiry committee formed to probe alleged police encounter in which Naqeeb Mehsud was killed.

Submitting evidence in the case, Rao ANwar provided an FIR to the committee according to which Mehsud was declared a fugitive in 2014 in attempt to murder and terror-related cases. He informed that the case was registered against Naqeeb Mehsud in Sachal police station.

“Noor Alam, Zahidullah and two others were killed in police encounter in 2014. Their head Abid Machar, Saifuddin Mehsud, Irshad Mehsud, Naqeeb Mehsud, Maulvi Yar Muhammad were fugitives. They had also kidnapped Memon trader for ransom,” said Rao Anwar.

“Why Mehsud’s family did not contact police if he was really missing? He is hundred percent criminal,” maiatained the SSP.

On the other hand, inquiry committee’s member DIG East-Zone Sultan Ali Khowaja told media that they will not tolerate any sort of pressure in the probe. “The inquiry will be held on the basis zero-tolerance. Naqeebullah’s family has also been summoned by the committee.”

Naqeebullah Mehsud was buried in his native town of Makin, in the South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, on Friday.

Naqeebullah, also known as Naqeeb, ran a popular Facebook page where he posted pictures of himself modelling clothes and hair styles.

“He used to work in a garment mill in Karachi, and he used that money to fund his modelling,” Naqeebullah’s cousin Alamgir Mehsud told Al Jazeera. “He was a sort of idol to young people from the Mehsud tribe in Karachi.”

By late December, Mehsud s page had more than 14,000 followers, and he often posted light-hearted messages.

