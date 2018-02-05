CJP takes sue-motto notice of F-8 ground encroachment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of encroachment at F-8 football playground on Monday.

He also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report over the matter in three days. The CJP took notice of the encroachment following reports on social and print media.

A number of lawyers have encroached upon the Multipurpose Sports Ground adjacent to the Sector F-8 lower courts and built their chambers. The playground is being used for illegal parking and construction of chambers by the lawyers. Bricks have also been placed on the ground for demarcation of construction.

The CDA tried to stop the lawyers from encroaching upon the playground and issued eviction orders to them. However, the legal fraternity managed to secure a stay order against the notices.

During the last hearing, the Islamabad High Court did not extend the stay order yet authorities haven’t taken any action against encroachers, it was reported in the media. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on February 10. Former Punjab IG and DG IB Shaukat Javed had raised the issue on the illegal encroachment by the lawyers on social media.

