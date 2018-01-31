CJP takes suo motu notice on death of housemaid in KP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The chief justice of Pakistan has taken suo motu notice of the mysterious death of 12-year-old domestic worker employed at house of the brother of a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister.

According to a notification issued Thursday from the Supreme Court, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice over media reports, seeking details of the incident from the inspector general of KP within three days.

As per reports, the 12-year-old girl passed away at a hospital in Abbottabad on January 25. She was employed at the residence of Shoaib Ghani, brother of KP Minister for Higher Education Mushtaq Ghani.

Earlier, a police spokesperson had said that domestic worker Misbah’s health deteriorated after eating fruits. He added she was taken to the hospital but could not survive. The spokesperson said that a brother and a sister of the girl had also died of the same disease.

While speaking on the issues, the KP minister said he had no objection to a probe into Misbah’s death. But, he added, the ones known for mud-slinging have been doing propaganda over the issue. “Every single person is busy scoring points.”

A fact-finding committee, formed to probe the incident, recommended Misbah’s body be exhumed and post-mortem be conducted.

Advertisements